NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Security leading up to the ball drop in Times Square this New Year’s Eve is normally locked down, and this year is no different.

“The NYPD is doing everything possible to ensure the public is safe for the New Year’s Eve celebration, but we also want New Yorkers to take their personal safety seriously,” said NYC Emergency Management Commissioner Joseph Esposito. “With dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast to be near zero around midnight in Times Square, make sure you bundle up and wear layers with hats, scarfs and gloves to stay warm as you enjoy the New Year’s Eve festivities.”

With enhanced security comes a laundry list of street closures in and around Time Square. See below for the full list, provided by the NYPD:

Beginning at 11 AM on Sunday, December 31st, 2017, West 37th Street through West 59th Street, 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic.

There will be no parking in the following areas from Sunday, December 31st at 12:01 a.m. until 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 1st:

• All cross-town streets from 33rd to 59th Street between 6th and 8th Avenue

• West side of 5th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

• West side of 6th Avenue, from 34th to 59th Streets

• Both side of 6th Avenue, from 37th to 52nd Streets

• Broadway between 34th to 59th Streets

• 7th Avenue between 34th to 59th Streets

• 9th Avenue between 41st to 43rd Streets

• West side of 10th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets

• Both sides of 11th Avenue, from 34th to 39th Streets

• East side of 11th Avenue, from 58th to 59th Streets

• Both side of 8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets

• 34th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

• 34th Street between 11th to 12th Avenues

• 37th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

• 38th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 39th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 40th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue

• 41st Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 42nd Street between 1st to 2nd Avenue

• 42nd Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

• 43rd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

• 44th Street between 6th to 9th Avenue

• 45th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 46th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 47th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 48th Street between 5th and 9th Avenue

• 49th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 50th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• Both side of 51st from 6th to 8th Avenue

• 52nd Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

• 53rd Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 54th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 55th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 56th Street between 6th to 8th Avenue

• 57th Street between 5th to 9th Avenue

• 58th Street between 5th and 8th Avenue

• 58th Street between 10th to 11th Avenue

• 59th Street between 10th to 11th Avenue

• 59th Street between 5th Avenue and Columbus Circle

At approximately 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

• Seventh Avenue, from 43rd to 48th Streets

• Broadway, from 47th to 48th Streets

• 46th and 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenue

Beginning at 11 a.m. commercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access:

• 6th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets;

• West of 5th Avenue from 37th Street to 59th Street

• 8th Avenue from 34th to 59th Streets

• East of 9th Avenue from 58th Street to 37th Street

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the following streets will be closed to all vehicular traffic:

• Seventh Avenue, from 41st to 59th Streets

• Broadway, from 47th to 59th Streets

• 43rd to 47th Streets, from Sixth to Eighth Avenue

Beginning at 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st , 42nd Street from 6th to Eight Avenues will be closed to traffic.

After 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 31st, the remainder of the traffic closures will be instituted as crowd conditions warrant:

• All cross-town streets from 37th to 41st Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues

• All cross-town streets from 49th to 59th Streets – Sixth to Eighth Avenues

• 48th Street, from Fifth to Ninth Avenues

• Cross-town access for emergency vehicles will be available on 42nd, 48th, and 59th STREETS

Officials strongly advise the use of public transportation, as on-street parking will be extremely limited in Midtown. People should avoid all cross-town streets from 34th to 59th Streets, as well as Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

TRANSIT CHANGES

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, some subway access around Times Square will be closed. The following subway system changes should be noted:

• Southbound and northbound N/R/W lines will bypass the 49th Street station beginning at noon, Sunday, December 31st until approximately 12:15 a.m., Monday, January 1st.

• The northbound IRT “#1” train will bypass the 50th Street station beginning at noon, Sunday, December 31st until approximately 12:15 a.m., Monday, January 1st.