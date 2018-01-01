NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s that time of the New Year again.

NFL teams unhappy with their results in 2017 reportedly started cleaning house on Sunday night, just hours after the regular season concluded. By mid-morning on Monday, at least four head coaches had been relieved of their duties, with decisions looming in a handful of other cities.

Jack Del Rio told reporters following the Raiders’ 30-10 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers that he had been fired. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Oakland (6-10) will try to lure former Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden out of the broadcast booth to take over.

Del Rio said Raiders owner Mark Davis informed him of his firing after Sunday’s game.

“He told me he loved me and appreciated all I did to get this program going in the right direction, but that he felt the need to change,” Del Rio said. “I told him how much I appreciated the opportunity he gave me; very grateful, my childhood team. But it’s a results business. I understand that.”

Del Rio finished his three-year tenure in Oakland with a 25-23 record and one playoff appearance.

The Daily News reported if Gruden does go to Oakland he might try to recruit Jets offensive coordinator John Morton to go with him and that New York will not stand in his way.

MORE: Jets Announce Contract Extensions For Maccagnan And Bowles

Hours before Del Rio was let go, Indianapolis reportedly fired Chuck Pagano. The Colts (4-12) never recovered from the shoulder injury that cost starting quarterback Andrew Luck the entire season.

Pagano went 53-45 in six seasons in Indianapolis, missing the playoffs the last three years.

On Monday, the Detroit Lions axed coach Jim Caldwell, who finished the season with a 9-7 record but missed the playoffs for the second time in three years.

Caldwell went 36-28 in four seasons with the Lions.

MORE: Gettleman Introduced As New Giants GM, Vows To Restore Franchise To Glory

According to multiple reports, the Chicago Bears parted ways with John Fox, who went 14-34 in three seasons after signing a four-year deal back in 2015. The Bears finished in last place in the NFC North in each season of Fox’s tenure.

Other teams that were expected to address their head coaching situation this week include the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos.