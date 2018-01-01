LONG BRANCH, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A 16-year-old boy is in custody after authorities said his parents, sister and a family friend were found shot to death inside a Long Branch home.
Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said Monday the teenager is expected to face four counts of murder and other charges in the shooting deaths of his parents, Steven and Linda Kologi, 44 and 42 respectively, his 18-year-old sister, Brittany, and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family.
Police responded to a call about shots fired shortly before midnight Sunday on Wall Street. When officers arrived, authorities said they found the four victims dead inside. The suspect’s grandfather and brother were not harmed.
The teen was taken into custody without and police said the shooting appears to stem from a domestic incident.
Family friend Chris Grico said Steven Kologi coached T-ball.
“Great guy, family man,” he told WCBS 880’s Sean Adams.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrea Tozzi, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443, or Detective Michael Verdadiero of the Long Branch Police Department at 732-222-1000.
(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)