Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says the outage was “due to an electrical issue.” He says it started at about 7:30 p.m. Monday and power was partially restored by 8:30 p.m. He says NJ Transit trains were diverted to Hoboken, and Amtrak trains were diverted to the Newark, Penn Station during the disruption.
The PATH train service says it’s cross-honoring tickets from NJ Transit and Amtrak.
Abrams says the outage did not affect power inside the train station or service on the Long Island Rail Road.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)