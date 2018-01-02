Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Despite brilliant skies this afternoon, we’re expecting yet another day of bitterly cold temperatures across the Tri-State area. And while we’ll break into the 20s (unlike yesterday), the biting breeze will make it feel more like 10-15°. Bundle up!

jl wind chill forecast 4 1/2 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

It will remain mostly clear and cold tonight. Temps will dip into the upper teens by daybreak with widespread wind chills in the single digits.

Expect mostly to partly sunny skies tomorrow with temps up a few degrees. It will be calmer, too, with highs in the upper 20s.

nu tu future snowfall euro 1/2 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

A coastal storm will then bring snow to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. At this point in time, it looks like we’ll see less snowfall to the west of the city and more across Long Island. Also worth mentioning, the snow will be accompanied by gusty winds, so even during the day, you can expect feels like temps of only 5-15°!

Stay warm out there!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Year In Review 2017
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch