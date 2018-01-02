Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Despite brilliant skies this afternoon, we’re expecting yet another day of bitterly cold temperatures across the Tri-State area. And while we’ll break into the 20s (unlike yesterday), the biting breeze will make it feel more like 10-15°. Bundle up!
It will remain mostly clear and cold tonight. Temps will dip into the upper teens by daybreak with widespread wind chills in the single digits.
Expect mostly to partly sunny skies tomorrow with temps up a few degrees. It will be calmer, too, with highs in the upper 20s.
A coastal storm will then bring snow to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday. At this point in time, it looks like we’ll see less snowfall to the west of the city and more across Long Island. Also worth mentioning, the snow will be accompanied by gusty winds, so even during the day, you can expect feels like temps of only 5-15°!
Stay warm out there!