NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The extreme cold is causing problems in Queens.
Rockaway ferry service had to be suspended because of heavy ice conditions at Rockaway Landing and a water main break in Flushing kept crews out for hours braving the bitter cold.
Around 7 a.m. Tuesday the Department of Environmental Protection and the FDNY responded to the water main break on 34th Street.
At one point a truck was stuck in the middle of the sinkhole.
In Elmhurst, others were trying to do whatever it takes to simply get through the bitter blast.
A tow truck driver said he’s denied some calls to avoid the out of control cold temperatures.
“It’s been brutal,” said Ron He. “We’re not used to this weather. I’ve been towing for eight years and winter is not like this.”
Temperatures will be up a few degrees Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s.
A coastal storm will then bring snow to the area late Wednesday night into Thursday.