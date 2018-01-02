NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Most people do all they can to stay inside and avoid the extreme cold.

But those working outside have no choice but to brave the brutal weather if they want to get paid.

Deliveryman Leal Insalmo told CBS2’s Erin Logan he was thinking about his paycheck, rather than the temperatures he’s dealing with on the job.

The same went for tow truck driver Ron He. As the temperatures keep getting lower, the volume of calls has been getting higher.

“Trying to wear more, extra. But overall, it’s not fun,” he said.

Police, firefighters and emergency response teams were all out on the streets Tuesday, braving the cold to keep people safe.

Street vendors also had an important job – selling hats, gloves and scarves to protect from the cold.

“It’s going to keep me warm all day,” one customer said.

While sales have been good the last few days, one vendor said few people seem to want to stop and shop, and there’s a reason.

“They’re already prepared, because you weather people let them know what’s going on,” he said.

Believe it or not, utility worker Avery Dean said he likes what’s been going on.

“I love the cold,” he said. “Cold purifies the air. You keep moving, stay warm.”

But he doesn’t like everything when it comes to working outside in the winter.

“Snow I could do without,” he said.

Unfortunately for him, more is on its way later this week.