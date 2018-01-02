NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Roberto Abramowitz, Glenn Crooks and John Rojas are back with a close look at the versatile Young Designated Player signed by NYCFC over the holidays, Jesus Medina, plus other player needs before the start of the season.
The guys also discuss how MLS is not a “retirement league” anymore. And across the river, will Sacha Kljesten and Kemar Lawrence be gone from the Red Bulls?
