Filed Under:Pratt Playground, robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has released surveillance video of two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing two 13-year-old boys at gunpoint at a Brooklyn playground.

It happened back on Dec. 21 at the Pratt Playground in Clinton Hill.

Police said one of the suspects asked the victims for the time and then his accomplice pulled out a gun and demanded the teens’ cell phones and book bags.

The teens complied and the suspects took off, police said.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

