CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A fire broke out at the Chappaqua home of Bill and Hillary Clinton Wednesday.

New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza says a call came in around 2:50 p.m. about a fire at 15 Old House Lane in Chappaqua, a little over an hour north of New York City.

He says the fire was out around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters are still on the scene.

There was no information on cause, or who was home at the time.

Footage from the scene did not show any extensive damage.

The fire was not located in the main home at the property and there are no reports of injuries.

The Clintons bought the home in 1999.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story. 

