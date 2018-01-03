CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Storm Watch: Live Updates | Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, John Wall added 25 with nine assists and the Washington Wizards beat the New York Knicks 121-103 on Wednesday night.

Playing for the first time since he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week, Beal followed his 39-point outburst on Sunday by hitting 11 of his 14 field goal attempts for Washington, which was won five of six.

Marcin Gortat had a season-high 21 points, making 9 of 10 from the field.

Michael Beasley had 20 points, including 16 in the second half to lead the Knicks, who have lost six of seven.

Kristips Porzingis scored 16 points. New York has lost 14 of its last 15 to Washington.

In an energetic first half that ended with both teams shooting 58.1 percent, Wall’s jumper at the horn gave the Wizards a 64-63 halftime lead.

The first seven Washington baskets in the third quarter were from inside, and the resulting 15-3 run gave the Wizards a 79-66 lead with 7:47 to play in the quarter.

The Wizards (22-16) are now 11-10 against sub-.500 teams.

TIP-INS

Knicks: G Ron Baker returned to the lineup after missing a game with a left orbital fracture. Baker donned a protective mask, and he expects to wear it for at least four weeks.

Wizards: F Chris McCullough was assigned to the Wisconsin Herd of the G League. McCullough is averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12 games. … F Mike Young, who was signed to a two-way contract last spring but never played for Washington, was waived. … The Wizards are a season-high six games over .500.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit the Miami Heat on Friday

Wizards: Visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch