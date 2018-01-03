MANASQUAN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Jersey shore is bracing for more than just snow.

Flooding is also a big concern.

Monmouth County officials said they are prepared to battle mother nature.

“This storm is going to be unique because of the cold temperatures we’ve had for the last week-and-a-half, and the winds that are going to come,” Director Of Monmouth County Public Works, John Tobia said.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden advised residents to sign up for emergency alerts.

“Usually you will see school closing early morning, and then from thereafter the government closings and the like,” he said.

If you lose power call JCP&L directly or contact the company through Twitter or Facebook.

“They have their own operate line. We want residents, don’t call 911 unless it’s an emergency. So if you have a power outage notify them,” Golden said.

Officials were warning people to stay off the roads, and let crews do their job. They suggested going shopping tonight instead.

“Just some salt at Home Depot and gas for the snow blower,” Frank Cundari said.

Officials said their biggest concerns were snow drifts in western Monmouth County which could impede plowing.