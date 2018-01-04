NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Scott Mayfield now has some job security.
The young defenseman agreed to terms with the Islanders on a five-year contract extension on Thursday. According to Newsday, the deal is worth $1.45 million in average-annual value.
Mayfield, 25, has two goals and eight assists in a career-high 29 games this season. He has been asked to play a larger role in recent weeks due to injuries to veterans Calvin de Haan and Johnny Boychuk.
De Haan is expected to be out for several months due to an upper-body injury. Boychuk, who has been suffering from a lower-body ailment, returned to practice Wednesday and may play Thursday night when the Islanders (20-16-4) take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.
Overall, Mayfield, who was drafted in the second round back in 2011, is averaging 17:34 of ice time per night and leads the Isles with 35 penalty minutes.