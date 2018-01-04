NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A passenger reported being stuck on the tarmac for hours Thursday when a flight headed to John F. Kennedy International Airport from Singapore was diverted to Stewart International Airport in Orange County amid the snowstorm.
Singapore Airlines flight SQ26 was headed to JFK via Frankfurt Thursday with 325 passengers, according to an airline representative. The plane was diverted to Stewart Airport in New Windsor and landed safely at 1:12 p.m., the airline said.
On Twitter, a passenger reported being stuck on the tarmac until about 5:45 p.m.
A Singapore Airlines spokesman said in a statement:
“The delay in deplaning was due to a series of adjustments in the reopening time for JFK following today’s storm. The airport was scheduled to reopen in the early afternoon, allowing us to continue the flight to JFK after a short diversion at Stewart Airport. After the airport’s reopening time was further delayed, we instead provided bus transportation to New York, in addition to meals and refreshments. Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience our passengers have experienced.”