NEW YORK (WFAN) — The explosive ESPN report suggesting there could soon be some sort of divorce between Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady in New England was the hot topic on Friday’s “The Afternoon Drive With Carlin, Bart and Maggie.”

Although the Patriots released a statement disputing the report and insisting their owner, coach and quarterback are unified, both Chris Carlin and Maggie Gray speculated that Belichick was behind the article.

The report by Seth Wickersham said Brady’s trainer, Alex Guerrero, has caused a rift in the Patriots’ locker room, where other players have been torn over whether to seek treatment and advice from team doctors or Guerrero, who helped develop Brady’s “TB12” fitness and diet method.

Meanwhile, Belichick has privately been fuming ever since Kraft ordered him to trade away quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in October, the report said.

“The Afternoon Drive” crew launched a social media campaign — #BB2NYG — to bring Belichick back to the Giants, where he served as an assistant coach from 1979-1990.

“There is no question that he is resenting what’s going on with Tom Brady, with Alex Guerrero and with Robert Kraft in essence forcing him to trade Jimmy Garoppolo,” Carlin said. “And I think Belichick finally wants to move on and get out. He felt like he had his plan all in place, wanted to leave the organization in a good spot with the succession plan all in order with Garoppolo.”

“It literally says in Seth’s article Tom Brady won,” Gray said. “There was a power struggle, and the one thing that Bill does not want is anyone else calling the shots when it has to do with matters of football, personnel.”

Carlin, Gray and Bart Scott all expressed excitement that the end of the Patriots’ reign could be near.

“I’m telling you, I hate the Patriots more than anything in life,” said Scott, a former Jets and Ravens linebacker. “This is great news.”

The gang also interviewed the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy about the news coming out of Foxborough. To listen to the segments, click on the audio players above.