Bitter Cold After Snowstorm: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Filed Under:ben Vereen

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winner Ben Vereen is apologizing to female actresses for “inappropriate conduct” while he directed a production of the musical “Hair” in Florida three years ago.

The apology on Twitter comes a day after the New York Daily News reported several actresses at The Venice Theatre alleged sexual misconduct by Vereen, including unwanted kissing, inviting women to join him naked in his hot tub and making demeaning and degrading comments.

Vereen, who won a Tony in “Pippin” and starred in the landmark TV miniseries “Roots,” also appeared in the original cast of “Hair,” which celebrates protest, pot and free love.

Vereen says his intention was “to create an environment that replicated the themes of that musical during the rehearsal process.” He hoped the women accepted his “sincere apology.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch