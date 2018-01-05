Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
With all the talk about the fatigue factor impacting Kristaps Porzingis’ game, Gio had Al Dukes track down one of the Knicks star’s buddies on Friday morning.
Edzus Kaulkulis, a Latvian rapper, talked about his friendship with the Unicorn. He said New York reporters cannot be trusted to tell the real story about Porzingis and that Boomer and Gregg should call him in the future for the truth.
Kaulkulis said he was a fan of the “Gio & Jones Show” on CBS Sports Radio, but isn’t too up on who Boomer is, which, of course, went over real well.
An interesting listen. Please check it out.