Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Gio offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Wild Card Weekend.
There are as follows:
1. — Titans (+8.5) @ Chiefs — Boomer: Titans / Gregg: Chiefs
2. — Falcons (+6.5) @ Rams — Boomer: Falcons / Gregg: Rams
3. — Bills (+8.5) @ Jaguars — Boomer: Jags / Gregg: Jags
4. — Panthers (+6.5) @ Saints — Boomer: Panthers / Gregg: Panthers
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…