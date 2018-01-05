Bitter Cold After Snowstorm: Forecast | Alerts | Radar | School Closings & Delays | Traffic | Safety Tips
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Gio offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Wild Card Weekend.

There are as follows:

1. — Titans (+8.5) @ Chiefs — Boomer: Titans / Gregg: Chiefs

2. — Falcons (+6.5) @ Rams — Boomer: Falcons / Gregg: Rams

3. — Bills (+8.5) @ Jaguars — Boomer: Jags / Gregg: Jags

4. — Panthers (+6.5) @ Saints — Boomer: Panthers / Gregg: Panthers

Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”

