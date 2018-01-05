NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thursday’s storm was tough to take around the city, but imagine being out in the thick of it on a cruise in the Atlantic Ocean.

For twenty-one members of the Ross family of Stony Brook, it was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, cruising to the Bahamas for their patriarch’s 80th birthday.

Instead, they returned on Friday after what they called, a nightmare aboard the Norwegian Breakaway.

“I thought I’d never be in a situation where I would say that’s the scariest moment of my life. This was the worst moment of my life,” Karoline Ross said, speaking exclusively with CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff.

Del and Karoline spoke to CBS2 en route to New York after they say their 4,000 passenger cruise ship sailed into the storm Tuesday night for two harrowing days in 20 to 30 foot ocean swells. The seasoned boaters called it traumatic.

“When you’re on a boat in the middle of the ocean and water is pouring down the stairs, you’re thinking ‘this is not going to end well,” Karoline said.

“Our room was full on two inches of water. the elevator shafts were dripping water everywhere,” Del said.

With the ship listing and leaking, and ice leaking into state rooms passengers took to social media to describe panic and sea sickness.

Many huddled in the ship’s atrium to sleep.

“There were people crying, everyone was throwing up. it was a nightmare,” Olivia Ross said. “It was so tilted I was shaking.”

There was water and broken glass everywhere. Showers were exploding.

CBS2 asked Norwegian Cruise Line why the decision was made to sail back to New York in the middle of what was forecast to be a monster coastal storm. They responded, but not to that question.

The cruise line made a statement apologizing to guests delayed for the next embarkment, but made no mention of those who weathered the storm.

“Due to winter storm Grayson, Norwegian Breakaway will have a delayed arrival into New York today. As a result, Norwegian Breakaway’s 14 day cruise that was originally scheduled to depart on January 5, will now depart on Saturday, January 6, at 3 p.m. Due to the ship’s late arrival today, and the ongoing weather situation, embarking guests are encouraged to arrive to the pier on Saturday morning. All guests must be onboard by 1 p.m. on January 6. Guests unable to adjust their travel are welcome to board on Friday evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. The ship will now sail a slightly adjusted itinerary, which will be communicated to guests onboard. All guests will receive a refund of one day of their cruise fare, in the form of an onboard credit. We sincerely thank our guests for their understanding of this unexpected change due to the weather and apologize to our guests for any disruption to their schedule,” the statement said.

Back on terre firma, the Ross family said they will be asking for a refund for nine staterooms, but what they really want are answers.

“He took all our lives in his hands and we were really in a bad spot. It was really horrible,” Karoline said.

“It’s more about revenue. It wasn’t so much about safety. We were dead center of the storm and I really think it was a poor decision,” Del added.

CBS2 reached out to other cruise lines. Royal Caribbean said its ships were safely south of the storm when it hit.