1010 WINS– Harlem Globetrotters star Julian “Zeus” McClurkin stopped by Ohio’s Akron Children’s Hospital yesterday (Jan. 4) to spend some quality time entertaining the kids and teaching them how to spin a ball like a true pro.
Patients Myles Moore, age 6, of Amsterdam, and Vayla Bourne, age 7, of Dover got a firsthand lesson on McClurkin’s world-famous ball handling skills — as did Joshua Canzonetta, age 14 of Warren, Kelly Inch, age 11, Jack Rohrer, age 18, and Tammy Pham, age 13, each from Akron.
Just two days after going through open heart surgery, Jermaine, age 3, showed he had plenty of energy to hang out with a real-life basketball star and even spun the ball on his little finger — with the help of McClurkin.
Akron Children’s Hospital is one of the largest pediatric hospitals in the United States and is ranked among the best children’s hospitals by U.S. News and World Report. ACH’s dedicated staff handles nearly 800,000 patient visits each year via two hospital campuses and a large network of locations offering primary and specialty care — leading the way to healthier futures for children and communities through expert medical care, research, and prevention, and wellness programs.
You can view even more of the memories the team made with all of the wonderful kids at Akron Children’s Hospital below.
-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana