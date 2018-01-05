NFL Network host Kyle Brandt has never met New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but he can feel himself getting older when he watches the star player. Brandt, who one is of the hosts of the NFL’s Network’s “Good Morning Football” loves the way Beckham plays, but doesn’t love his antics on and off the field. Nonetheless, the former radio producer of “The Jim Rome Show” knows ODB is worth the money.

“I think he’s one of the most watchable players in the league and watchable players in sports.” Brandt told CBS Local Sports in a sit-down interview. “He’s worth the money and he’s one of the best players on the Giants and in the league. Brandon Marshall isn’t worth the money, Odell is worth the money.”

Brandt took a long and winding road to being a host on the NFL Network. He played football at Princeton, worked as a soap opera actor for several years and produced Jim Rome’s radio show.

“When I was in high school, I was a jock. It was football, football, football and I started to resent that. I wanted to do something different from football and the thing that was most different from football was theater. I was the guy in college who had football practice and then would jog up campus to do rehearsal for Twelfth Night.”

Catch Brandt weekday mornings alongside former NFL wide receiver and CBS NFL analyst Nate Burelson, NFL insider Peter Schrager and host Kay Adams on “Good Morning Football” from 7am-10am EST on the NFL Network.