3 To See At ACC: Meet Maggie, Magnus & Sage

New York (1010 WINS) 1010 WINS teams up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Maggie, Magnus & Sage:

Maggie (15179) A volunteer writes: Maggie has a stunning black and gold tortoise shell coat (in dogs it would be called brindle). I found her sitting right up front in her kennel, presiding over the room and soliciting my attention. When I opened her door, she leaned in for a nose kiss, and to my surprise, then gave me the sweetest lick on my forehead. That was a first, and it was awesome. Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) Learn more about Maggie HERE.

Sage (17415) Someone must have taught Sage and even taken good care of him. He is quite a handsome dog and although I know he is a boroughbred , I would love to know his ancestry. Sage is at the Manhattan Care Center, a good, social and playful dog looking for a new loving owner or family. Come and meet him soon! Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) Learn more about Sage HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Magnus (14553) Magnus can’t seem to get enough pets! Once Magnus is out of his kennel he wasn’t nothing more to cuddle and receive attention! Find this cuddle-monster at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. Learn more about Magnus HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Sunday · January 7 · 12:00 pm: Petco – Central Park Ave, 2350 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710

ACC will be at Petco on Central Park Ave with great cats and dogs available for adoption! Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.