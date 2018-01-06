3 To See At ACC: Meet Maggie, Magnus & Sage

CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
1010 WINS Teams With Animal Care Centers of NYC To Help Boost Pet Adoptions
Filed Under:3 To See At ACC, ACC, adopt don't shop, Animal Care Centers of NYC, animal shelter, Bunnies, Cats, Dogs, Pet Adoption, Rabbits

New York (1010 WINS)  1010 WINS teams up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Maggie, Magnus & Sage:

3 To See At ACC: Meet Maggie, Magnus & Sage

Magnus (14553) available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) (Photo; ACC)

Maggie (15179) A volunteer writes: Maggie has a stunning black and gold tortoise shell coat (in dogs it would be called brindle). I found her sitting right up front in her kennel, presiding over the room and soliciting my attention. When I opened her door, she leaned in for a nose kiss, and to my surprise, then gave me the sweetest lick on my forehead. That was a first, and it was awesome. Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) Learn more about Maggie HERE.

3 To See At ACC: Meet Maggie, Magnus & Sage

Sage (17415) available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) (Photo; ACC)

Sage (17415) Someone must have taught Sage and even taken good care of him. He is quite a handsome dog and although I know he is a boroughbred , I would love to know his ancestry. Sage is at the Manhattan Care Center, a good, social and playful dog looking for a new loving owner or family. Come and meet him soon! Available for adoption at Manhattan ACC: 326 East 110th Street (between 1st and 2nd Aves.) Learn more about Sage HERE.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s  three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

3 To See At ACC: Meet Maggie, Magnus & Sage

Magnus (14553) available for adoption at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard. (Photo: ACC)

Magnus (14553) Magnus can’t seem to get enough pets! Once Magnus is out of his kennel he wasn’t nothing more to cuddle and receive attention! Find this cuddle-monster at Brooklyn ACC: 2336 Linden Boulevard.  Learn more about Magnus HERE.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible.  Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

Sunday · January 7 · 12:00 pm: Petco – Central Park Ave, 2350 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710

ACC will be at Petco on Central Park Ave with great cats and dogs available for adoption! Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch