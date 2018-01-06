CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Brooklyn Nets, NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — With a couple big wins behind them and a long plane ride ahead, the Boston Celtics knew they were in for a rough game.

“I think everybody had to push through,” rookie Jayson Tatum said.

Tatum did most of the pushing at the end.

He had a driving dunk and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions, pulling the Celtics out of a late hole and leading them to an 87-85 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Playing without Al Horford because of a sore left knee, Boston won its sixth straight heading into its trip to London to face Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Celtics were trailing by one when Tatum got the ball and drove for a powerful slam that gave them an 84-83 lead. Kyrie Irving missed on Boston’s next possession but wrestled the ball away from DeMarre Carroll and got it to Tatum in the corner near the Boston bench, and his 3 made it 87-83 with 45 seconds to play.

“He is not scared of the moment,” coach Brad Stevens said about the No. 3 pick. “Never has been.”

The Nets cut it two on Joe Harris’ tip and had a bunch of chances to tie in the final seconds, but missed a series of shots near the basket, with DeMarre Carroll appearing to be injured during the sequence.

Irving finished with 21 points, and Tatum added 14.

Both teams shot under 40 percent, with the Celtics perhaps worn out after a draining week in which they beat Cleveland on Wednesday and Minnesota on Friday in nationally televised games at home. But they played their usual rock-solid defense, limiting the Nets to 33 percent shooting from the field and 19 percent from 3-point range.

“For us as a young, developing group to really will ourselves to that win, of course there are some games where we’re not necessarily going to score over 90 points,” Irving said. “But on the flip side, we can hold teams to under 90 points so we’ll always give ourselves a great chance to win if we’re playing at a high level on the defensive end.”

Spencer Dinwiddie had 20 points for the Nets, who were bidding for their first three-game winning streak of the season.

They’re also trying to earn respect, and Dinwiddie feels they aren’t getting it yet from referees.

“When you approach somebody and they shush you or they wave you off like you’re not a man, you know what I’m saying, or something of that nature,” Dinwiddie said, “that’s also frustrating to already be in a position of feeling like you’re not getting the same respect.”

Harris had 10 points and 12 rebounds in his first career double-double.

TIP-INS

Celtics: The Celtics missed their first five free throws before Irving made the second of his two attempts in the second quarter. Jaylen Brown was 0 for 4 in the first half. Boston finished 8 for 15. … The Celtics have won the last eight meetings, including three close games this season.

Nets: Jahlil Okafor had 12 points in 13 minutes, going 5 for 12 from the field in his second straight appearance. … With backup guard Caris LeVert out for a second straight game with a left groin strain and Isaiah Whitehead unavailable, Milton Doyle made his third appearance of the season and second at home. The rookie guard is on a two-way contract and has spent much of his time with the Nets’ G League affiliate.

HORFORD HURTING

Horford said his knee began hurting in the second quarter of the Celtics’ victory over Minnesota on Friday night, though he didn’t recall any specific moment. He said the knee felt better after treatment overnight and Saturday and was optimistic he could play, but said the knee just didn’t feel right after his pregame workout on the court. He said he hoped to play Thursday.

CARROLL CONCERN

Carroll shot 3 for 12 and scored 10 points and had to be helped from the floor by teammates after the final flurry near the basket. He came into the game batting rib soreness. Coach Kenny Atkinson said Carroll wanted to keep playing, but he’s going to be hurting while he does. “I think it’s very painful,” Atkinson said. “I think if you’ve ever had a rib, I think those are painful but I do think it’s something that can’t get worse, so it’s what pain level can you tolerate.”

UP NEXT

Celtics: Play Philadelphia on Thursday in London.

Nets: Host Toronto on Monday night.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch