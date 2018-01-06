NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a rough morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport, after two planes clipped one another as passengers nearby complained of extensive delays and seemingly endless taxiing.
The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association says the right wing tip of a China Southern aircraft struck the tail end of a Kuwait Airways plane, causing damage to both aircraft near Terminal 4 around midnight.
Officials say passengers aboard the Kuwait Airways aircraft were deplaned without incident. The China Southern 777 had no passengers on board at the time of the collision, according to the Port Authority.
Meanwhile, passengers at JFK unleashed fury on social media, some claiming they had been stranded for up to 20 hours without answers.
Passengers posted videos and pictures of people standing and sitting in front of airline ticket counters demanding answers Saturday morning.
“Everyone video this, because we need answers,” one woman could be heard directing her fellow passengers in front of a ticket terminal.
Others tweeted that their flight landed “hours ago” but they were still stuck on board in the dark without food or water.