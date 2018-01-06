NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a rough morning at John F. Kennedy International Airport, after two planes clipped one another as passengers nearby complained of extensive delays and seemingly endless taxiing.

The Port Authority Police Benevolent Association says the right wing tip of a China Southern aircraft struck the tail end of a Kuwait Airways plane, causing damage to both aircraft near Terminal 4 around midnight.

The #PAPD Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighter Unit (ARFF) responded to Terminal 4, JFK, last night; a China Southern 777's wing tip struck the tail end of a Kuwait Airways 777 causing damage to both aircraft. #PAPDPROTECTSNYNJ pic.twitter.com/1g2isyyHD4 — Port Authority PBA (@PAPD911) January 6, 2018

Officials say passengers aboard the Kuwait Airways aircraft were deplaned without incident. The China Southern 777 had no passengers on board at the time of the collision, according to the Port Authority.

Meanwhile, passengers at JFK unleashed fury on social media, some claiming they had been stranded for up to 20 hours without answers.

Update from @JFKairport / @airchina flight #CA989 –> After five hours stranded on Tarmac (following a 14-hour flight from Beijing) passengers were told they could deplane only to be told minutes later that there'd be another hour-long delay. #JFKDelays #Travel pic.twitter.com/O77HduveCx — missmonet (@jennimonet) January 6, 2018

Passengers posted videos and pictures of people standing and sitting in front of airline ticket counters demanding answers Saturday morning.

“Everyone video this, because we need answers,” one woman could be heard directing her fellow passengers in front of a ticket terminal.

We’ve been on the plane since 10 am(20 hrs) only ate once, our flight turned back twice & were still waiting inside the plane in jfk @CNN @UnivisionNews @ABC @nbc pic.twitter.com/6uPaC0AeCh — Michelle Lopez (@Michelloveexo) January 6, 2018

Others tweeted that their flight landed “hours ago” but they were still stuck on board in the dark without food or water.