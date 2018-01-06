CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Filed Under:Dave Carlin, Local TV, New York City Housing Authority, NYCHA, Scott Stringer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Falling temperatures and rising frustrations continue to grip residents living in public housing in New York City.

No-heat complaints in dozens of New York City Housing Authority developments this past week caught the attention of the city comptroller.

With socks, robes and layers of clothing on, it was survival gear inside one tenant’s no-heat apartment Saturday at LaGuardia Houses, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.

“It’s cold, yeah,” she said.

Neighbor Yvonne DeLeon shared a photo of her 2-month-old grandson, Liam Gonzalez, and the electric space heater used to save him from injury, even death, from the cold inside the Lower East Side tower operated by NYCHA.

“Sometimes it just doesn’t work,” Linda Cherry said.

Read More: ‘This Is Ridiculous,’ Bronx Public Housing Residents Say NYCHA Left Them In The Cold

NYCHA has long been in the hot seat over broken boilers, water problems and more. Now, City Comptroller Scott Stringer says the problem is worse than anyone knew – propelling him out into the late-morning cold Saturday to announce the ninth NYCHA audit of his tenure.

“We are going to do a top-to-bottom review to understand why these breakdowns are happening,” he said.

Stringer says over the past week, complaints and reports about non-functioning heat and hot water were lodged by tenants in more than 30 NYCHA developments.

“If NYCHA was a private landlord, they would be on the worst landlords list,” said housing advocate Lashawn Henry, of East Harlem.

The comptroller says his staff uncovered an alarmingly high number of boiler breakdowns in NYCHA buildings, saying the incidents are more common than in privately owned buildings.

“If you live in NYCHA, 40 percent chance you’re in a building with a defective boiler. But for people who don’t live in NYCHA, it’s just seven percent,” he said.

When asked about Stringer’s claim that heating problems in its buildings are five times the city average in private sector buildings, a NYCHA spokeswoman told CBS2 the authority blames the problems on aging infrastructure and the need for $2 billion worth of repairs.

NYCHA said it will corporate with the comptroller’s audit, saying everyone wants the same thing – safety, cleanliness and, especially right now, dependable warmth.

