NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Looking to start the new year on the right note?

Chef Brandon Fay from Trattoria Dell’Arte stopped by with a few healthy recipes to help make sure you’re staying healthy on a budget.

See below for a few of Fay’s recipes from Sunday:

Farro as a Base

Makes 2 cups

What you’ll need:
1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
1 cup farro
1 clove garlic, crushed
3 cups water
2 tbsp. kosher salt
1 bay leaf

How to make it:

  1. In a medium saucepan, heat your oil and add your garlic; sauté for 3 minutes. Then add your farro and let toast, stirring occasionally.
  2. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, and let cook until farro is tender.
  3. Farro can be cooked a day in advance; let cool on a baking sheet, then cover and place in a refrigerator and chill.

Farro Transformation #1: Weeknight Farro Hot Pot

Serves 4

What you’ll need:
1 qt vegetable stock
1/4 cup roughly chopped parsley
2 tbsp. chopped parsley

1/4 cup EVOO

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 fresh bay leave
1 large onion, sliced

2 celery stalks, trimmed and chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped
1 cup cooked farro
1/3 cup cannellini beans, rinse and drained

2 cups of chopped tomatoes (canned are fine)

1 bunch escarole or spinach, cleaned and coarsely chopped

Red pepper flakes, to taste

Fresh basil leaves, torn to garnish

Freshly grated parmesan cheese, to garnish
Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to make it:
1. In a large sauce pot, add your olive oil, garlic, celery, carrots and onions, and sauté over a medium heat.  Cook until it sweats and the onions are translucent.

  1. Add your vegetable stock, tomatoes, herbs, and generously season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer; about 15 minutes.
    3. Add escarole, return to a boil, let cook till escarole is wilted,
  2. Then add cannellini beans and farro, bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally until beans and farro are tender.
  3. Garnish with torn fresh basil and grated parmesan cheese.

Tip: Lace a tbsp of EVOO over the top, right at the end!

 

Farro Transformation #2: Grilled Shrimp over Warm Tuscan Farro Salad

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For the farro salad:
3 garlic clove, sliced thin
1 cup cooked farro
2 cups brocli rabe, blanched and chopped
¼ cup Extra virgin Olive oil
¼ cup marinated sundried tomatoes, sliced thin
2 ounce vegetable stock
Kosher salt and red pepper flakes,
Juice of one fresh lemon to taste

For the shrimp:
1 lb. 16/20 shrimp
2 tbsp. Extra virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
1/4 cup chopped parsley
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 lemon, freshly squeezed

How to make it:
1. For the farro salad: In a Cold pan add your garlic and olive oil, and sauté over a medium heat.  Cook until the garlic is toasted and aromatic. add your brocli rabe and farro season with salt and red pepper flakes, and sauté till heated through. Add sundried tomatoes, parsley and torn fresh basil and squeeze of fresh lemon juice.
2. For the shrimp: Toss shrimp with oil and garlic. Heat a grill pan over high heat. Season shrimp and sear on both sides until charred, about 1 minute per side, depending on size. Remove and toss with parsley, lemon juice and more olive oil.
3. Plate farro salad on a large plate. Top with grilled shrimp. Finish with lemon juice.

