NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Passenger patience was wearing thin at John F. Kennedy International Airport Sunday as long delays and compounding cancellations continued several days after a major winter storm battered the Tri-State Area.

Strangers huddled for warmth as fellow travellers were confused, frustrated, or downright outraged after spending yet another night at the airport.

“I’m so angry words can’t even express how I feel right now,” Bill Carver from Austin, Texas said.

Tensions ran high as thousands shared horror stories. One group managed to forage cardboard and build ramshackle “neighborhoods.” Others were stuck on dark planes on the tarmac for upwards of a day, waiting to deplane or even take off.

“I was on the plane for a good 20 hours,” frustrated traveller Michelle Lopez said told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “They took us out once to eat, then we went back to the plane.”

Dimitri Grigoryev says he’s been stuck at the airport for three days.

“This is the third day, starting now,” he said. “There are 300 passengers there and I should say they’re becoming restless.”

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says there aren’t enough gates to handle the backlog of rescheduled flights since Thursday’s snowstorm forced the cancellation of thousands. Additional staff were called in Saturday night to help.

Baggage was another issue entirely.

“We got to this airport at four in the morning,” passenger Rachel Greene said. “We’ve been waiting for our luggage since then. They say it’s coming, but it’s not coming.”

The Federal Aviation Administration was even forced to limit some flights into the airport last night, including all incoming into Terminal 1. Greene says she’s never seen anything like it.

“It makes me not wanna fly anywhere and definitely not out of JFK,” she said.

Officials have not provided a timeline for when things will return to normal. In the meantime, passengers are urged to reach out to their individual airlines for any changes in flight schedules.