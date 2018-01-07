NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mystery couple was caught dancing the night away at a wedding they weren’t invited to not long ago.

The newlyweds from Queens made the discovery as they watched their wedding video. And as CBS2’s Erin Logan reported Sunday, they were able to track one of the crashers down.

Robby and Casey Butler’s had their first dance, their family, and 250-plus guests for their October 2017 wedding. The video of their special day made them smile from ear to ear.

But they found themselves hitting pause quite a few times.

“My sister was like, ‘Who are they?’ and like just kept saying it,” Robby Butler said.

“I wish I were bold enough to do something like that, and wave in the camera, and take pictures with the photographer,” Casey Butler said.

A good friend encouraged the Butlers to post a photo of the mystery couple on Facebook, hoping to find out why they crashed the wedding at the Bungalow Bar – which was closed to the public that day.

“I want to shake his hand, because it was a job well done,” Robby Butler said.

Within 20 minutes, they got some answers.

“His cousin sold him out, immediately,” Robby Butler said.

As it turned out, the young man was Patrick Goldberg, 22, also from Rockaway Beach and known to frequent the Bungalow Bar. CBS2 tried to call Goldberg, but there was no answer.

CBS2 also stopped by the Bungalow Bar with the Butlers hoping to run into Goldberg and give him a souvenir photo. Goldberg was not there, but he called Logan back and agreed to stop by and share his story.

His story was simple.

“We’re like: ‘Oh, there’s a wedding nearby. There’s a perfect opportunity,’” Goldberg said.

He said the mystery woman with him was just a friend.

“I think she wants to be anonymous,” Goldberg said.

Goldberg said he knew it was Butler’s wedding, and he wanted to go because he is a fan. Butler is in a local band.

Goldberg said he never ate dinner at the wedding – just danced and had a few drinks.

When asked if he’d get caught, he said, “I thought after three months, I was going to be good.”

But there were no hard feelings. The Butlers gave Goldberg an autographed picture, and Goldberg gave them a round of drinks to say cheers to a new friendship.