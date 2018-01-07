NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman died Sunday after being found at the scene of a fire in Queens.
Police and fire crews were called at 11:19 a.m. for the fire at 64-51 217th St. in Oakland Gardens, Queens. They found a 60-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive on the second floor of the home, police said.
The woman was taken to Northwell Health North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
She was identified as Rita Sklar of the 217th Street address.
A total of 65 firefighters and 12 units responded to the blaze, the FDNY said. The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire, while the New York City Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of Sklar’s death.
The investigation was ongoing late Sunday.