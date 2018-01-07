Filed Under:fentanyl, Local TV, Senator Chuck Schumer

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer urged President Donald Trump to sign legislation that would allow U.S. Customs and Border Protection to buy portable screening equipment to detect the powerful opioid fentanyl before it enters the United States.

Schumer said Sunday that the bill that passed both houses of Congress last year will help ensure that illicit narcotics “can be quickly detected, identified and seized on the spot.”

The New York Democrat says he wants John F. Kennedy International Airport to be among the first locations to get the new high-tech drug scanners because it is a major port of entry.

“It’s time to bring in the cavalry, and we need to give JFK Airport some armor,” Schumer said.

Fentanyl is a deadly synthetic opioid that can be up to 50 times stronger than heroin. The primary source of fentanyl is outside of the United States, in Mexico or China.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch