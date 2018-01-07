Filed Under:67th Street, Third Avenue, Upper East Side, Water Main Break

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A water main break left streets flooded on the Upper East Side Sunday night.

The water main broke and flooded the streets near 67th Street and Third Avenue, officials said. Police closed 67th Street between Second and thir

A private pipe connected to a fire hydrant broke and caused the leak, officials said.

City crews said it was unclear why the pipe busted, but said the recent cold temperatures could be a factor.

The FDNY, Con Edison, and the Department of Environmental Protection were dispatched to the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch