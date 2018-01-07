NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A water main break left streets flooded on the Upper East Side Sunday night.
The water main broke and flooded the streets near 67th Street and Third Avenue, officials said. Police closed 67th Street between Second and thir
A private pipe connected to a fire hydrant broke and caused the leak, officials said.
City crews said it was unclear why the pipe busted, but said the recent cold temperatures could be a factor.
The FDNY, Con Edison, and the Department of Environmental Protection were dispatched to the scene.