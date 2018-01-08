Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

A snow/ice mix will push in this afternoon with generally light accumulations expected. But it doesn’t take much to create slippery conditions, so be sure to take it slow out there. As for temps, they’ll max out near the freezing mark with wind chills stuck in the 20s.

wintry mix accumulation 1/8 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

An early evening mix will push through and give way to more clearing overnight. It won’t be quite as cold, either, as we’ll hover in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tomorrow will feature more sunshine and considerably mild temperatures. Highs are expected to top out in the low 40s — temperatures we haven’t achieved in over two weeks!

jl morning lows map 1/8 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

As for Wednesday, we’ll cool off a tad, but we’ll remain near normal. Highs that day will be in the mid 30s.

 

