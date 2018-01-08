Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend provided Boomer & Gio with with plenty to talk about to open the new work week.
From Blake Bortles’ shaky performance in a win to Darrelle Revis’ questionable effort in a loss to the Falcons and Drew Brees both turning back the clock, the opening weekend of the postseason wasn’t short on drama and had a little bit of everything.
We also got to hear about Gregg’s special St. John’s experience with his mother on Saturday afternoon.
