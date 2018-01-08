Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend provided Boomer & Gio with with plenty to talk about to open the new work week.

From Blake Bortles’ shaky performance in a win to Darrelle Revis’ questionable effort in a loss to the Falcons and Drew Brees both turning back the clock, the opening weekend of the postseason wasn’t short on drama and had a little bit of everything.

We also got to hear about Gregg’s special St. John’s experience with his mother on Saturday afternoon.

Have a listen above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch