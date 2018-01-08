Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
After Jerry Recco took some grief from Boomer over his choice of shirts he decided to wear on the CBS Sports Network over the weekend, the “update maven” got down to doing what he does best.
Jerry provided all the news and notes from NFL Wild Card Weekend, including Patriots owner Bob Kraft saying he is confident that Bill Belichick isn’t going anywhere.
Later, Jerry talked about the local teams that were in action on Sunday. The Knicks got a rare road win, the Rangers lost in Vegas, and the Islanders finally won a game, beating the equally struggling Devils in a shootout.
And if all that wasn’t enough, it appears LaVar Ball was at it again.