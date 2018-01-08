Filed Under:Animals, Dogs, Skateboarding

1010 WINS- Police officers were patrolling a local Florida neighborhood when they noticed something truly unexpected!

A dog was spotted skateboarding outside his home in Jacksonville and his pretty good.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office employees couldn’t contain their laughter and excitement watching the pooch practice his tricks, presumably to show off to his owner.

We guess an old dog can teach himself a few new tricks!

-Kayla Jardine

