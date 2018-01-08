NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Trump administration has revoked protected status for 200,000 immigrants from El Salvador, which means they could be deported if they don’t leave on their own.

WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman spoke to Salvadoran families in New York who fear they’ll be torn apart.

Rodman Sorano’s parents have been living in the U.S. for decades.

“Twenty-five years, contributing, paying taxes,” Sorano said.

"We deserve to live a life that's not filled with fear every day like we're living now," says Rodman Serrano, a college student from Long Island whose parents are Salvadoran #TPS recipients. "TPS has given us the security and stability and confidence to chase after our dreams." pic.twitter.com/GArZZLsGia — Alex Silverman (@AlexSilverman) January 8, 2018

He’s graduating college this year, and his sisters are right behind.

“Our home is Long Island,” he said, “TPS has given us the security and stability and the confidence to chase after our dreams.”

That confidence has been stripped away.

Rodman’s parents are among the 16,000 in New York who could be deported if they don’t leave by September.

“It’s unjust. It’s unfair,” he said.

The New York Immigration Coalition said those Salvadorans in New York have 15,000 U.S. citizen children like Rodman, who could lose their parents to a country they’ve never seen.

“We deserve to live a life that’s not filled with fear everyday like we’re living now,” he said.