This frigid weather makes all of us want to curl up with a bowl of our favorite hot dishes. Whether you’re in the mood for vegetarian rice porridge or decadent grilled cheese balls dipped in tomato soup, here are five spots in NYC that will keep you cozy and full.

The Sosta

186 Mott St.

New York, NY 10012

212-988-9028

thesosta.com

Stop into The Sosta this winter and take advantage of their Guest Chef series. This month Rome-based food/beverage journalist, Katie Parla, kicks off this female-centric collaboration series with her special Spaghetti AOPC with Ajo, Ojo, Peperoncino, and Colatura (Italian fish sauce made from anchioves). Those looking to carbo load at home should mark their calendars for Jan. 11 when Katie hosts a book signing of her cookbook Tasting Rome at the restaurant from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure to check their website because other fierce women in the culinary, lifestyle, and fashion industries like Gail Simmons (Top Chef), Leandra Medine (Man Repeller), and Olivia Perez (Friend of a Friend) will be collaborating with The Sosta’s Creative Director Samantha Wasser and Chef Ali LaRaia in the upcoming months.

Manzo at Eataly

200 5th Ave.

New York, NY 10010

www.eataly.com

Manzo at Eataly battles this harsh winter weather by offering limited edition dishes during their monthly chef collaboration series. January brings Chef Junghyun Park (Atoboy) to the kitchen, where diners can nosh on his Raven & Boar Pork Belly with chorizo and kimchi sauce. Stop in on the evening of Jan. 10 and attend Chef’s opening night party. During this event, Chef JP will be in the kitchen and making his way around the dining room while guests can enjoy his world-class dish for half price (just $11). The restaurant will also double their donation to Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, a national non-profit food rescue organization. Reserve your spot here. Upcoming guest chefs include Daniel Boulud (Boulud Sud), Tim and Nancy Cushman (Covina), and Janine Booth (Root & Bone).

The Meatball Shop

84 Stanton St.

New York, NY 10002

212-982-8895

www.themeatballshop.com

It doesn’t get much better than grilled cheese and tomato soup. Well, the folks over at The Meatball Shop have given up a notch by creating Grilled Cheese Balls that are pre-dunked into warm creamy soup for the perfect pairing to cure the winter blues. Late night eaters can head over to their Lower East Side spot and try out their decadent Drunker Dunkers. Their Buffalo Chicken Meatballs on a Hero with provolone cheese is served with a side of Parmesan Cream to dunk it in and you can make it a drunker dunker by adding a shot and beer for just $6. Bottoms up!

P.S. Kitchen

246 W. 48th St.

New York, NY

212-651-7247

www.ps-kitchen.com

Chefs Taylor Pop and Tim DeAsis have concocted a comforting Asian rice porridge-inspired dish over at P.S. Kitchen. Their Ginger Rice Congee is made with sautéed oyster mushrooms, spinach, and crispy yuba (tofu skin). The creamy texture is perfect for a chilly day while the ginger adds spice and helps ward off those pesky winter colds. The Orzo Alfredo with broccoli puree and sun-dried tomato-chili paste is another winning dish that’s sure to make you happy this winter.

Zuma New York

261 Madison Ave.

New York, NY 10016

212-544-9862

www.zumarestaurant.com

Now that the weather has officially turned freezing, it’s time to warm up with some serious comfort food. Zuma New York is featuring a few new Izakaya style dishes and cocktails to cozy up with like Rice Hot pot with Wild Mushrooms, Japanese Vegetables, and Black Truffle. This vegetarian dish resembles a risotto (prepared tableside) and is mixed with mushrooms and truffles to provide a savory umami taste as well as a creamy texture. Pair this with their inventive Japanese Old Fashioned (made with their own secret brown sugar reduction syrup) and you’ll warm up in no time.

