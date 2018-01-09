Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
On Tuesday morning, Boomer & Gio analyzed Alabama’s thrilling overtime win over Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game.
What. A. Game.
True freshman quarterback Jake Fromm made the start for Georgia, but it was Alabama’s true freshman signal-caller who stole the show.
Nick Saban, who earned his sixth national title, elected to bench his starting quarterback, Jalen Hurts, at halftime in favor of a left-handed Hawaiian by the name of Tua Tagovailoa.
And the rest, as they say, was history.
