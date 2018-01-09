Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
It seemed that pronunciation was a theme for Boomer and Gregg early on during Tuesday’s show.
After we heard Boomer butcher Tua Tagovailoa’s name throughout the open, Gio had some trouble pronouncing an important CBS Sports Network executive’s name and it didn’t go unnoticed.
From there it was up to Jerry Recco to save the day and deliver an update, which he did. The “maven” told us all about Alabama’s latest national championship, and talked a little Nets as well.