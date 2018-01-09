CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Yankees' 37-Year-Old Lefty, Projected As Back-Of-Rotation Guy, Will Cash In If He Reaches At Least 155 Innings
Filed Under:CC Sabathia, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — CC Sabathia can earn $2 million in performance bonuses based on innings as part of his $10 million, one-year contract with the New York Yankees.

Sabathia can earn $500,000 each for 155, 165, 175 and 185 innings as part of the deal announced Dec. 26. The 37-year-old left-hander pitched 148 2/3 innings in 37 starts last year, down from 179 2/3 innings in 30 starts in 2016. He has not reached 185 innings since pitching 211 in 2013.

MOREYankees Make Sabathia Signing Official, Payroll At $178 Million

He is taking a pay cut from the $25 million he earned last year, when he went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts for his best season since 2012. He was 9-0 with a 1.71 ERA in 10 starts following a Yankees loss.

Sabathia needs periodic injections in his surgically repaired right knee. The six-time All-Star is part of a rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, Sonny Gray and Jordan Montgomery.

MOREKeidel: 2018 Yankees Needed An Elder Statesman Like Sabathia

In another move, the Yankees agreed last week to a minor league contract with utilityman Jace Peterson, who could provide another infield option. If added to the 40-man roster, Peterson would get a one-year deal for a salary of $900,000 while in the major leagues and $180,000 while in the minors.

The 27-year-old became a free agent when Atlanta failed to offer a 2018 contract by the Dec. 2 deadline. He hit .215 with two homers and 17 RBIs in 215 plate appearances for the Braves last year and saw time in right, left and all four infield positions.

Selected by San Diego with the 58th overall pick in the 2011 amateur draft, Peterson has a .234 average, 15 homers and 98 RBIs in four major league seasons.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

