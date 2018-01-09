NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Muslim officers with the NYPD claim they’ve been victims of bias crimes at the hands of their colleagues.

Anti-Muslim graffiti was written on the officers’ lockers at Transit District 11 in the Bronx.

#NYPD Internal Affairs investigating reports of Muslim cops being intimidated at Transit District 11 in the Bronx. Lockers were vandalized with anti-Muslim graffiti. @NYPDMuslim wants offenders fired. @wcbs880 — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) January 9, 2018

“Remarks such as ‘F— you, Muslims,” said Adeel Rana, president of the NYPD’s Muslim Officers Society.

Feces was also smeared on lockers, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

Rana calls the actions disturbing and feels the vandals should be fired.

“Obviously unacceptable, anywhere let alone in a police facility,” Rana said. “Your views depend a lot [on] how you serve and protect people.”

Muslim cops at Transit District 11 in the Bronx report obscene anti-Muslim graffiti on their lockers. #NYPD IAB investigating. @NYPDMuslim says this is disturbing because cops are sworn to protect and serve. @wcbs880 — Peter Haskell (@peterhaskell880) January 9, 2018

Rana said this intimidation has been going on for months.

“They are distraught,” Rana said of the officers.

The department’s Internal Affairs is investigating what’s described as a series of incidents.

There are about 1,000 Muslim officers in the city.