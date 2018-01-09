Filed Under:NYPD, Peter Haskell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Muslim officers with the NYPD claim they’ve been victims of bias crimes at the hands of their colleagues.

Anti-Muslim graffiti was written on the officers’ lockers at Transit District 11 in the Bronx.

“Remarks such as ‘F— you, Muslims,” said Adeel Rana, president of the NYPD’s Muslim Officers Society.

Feces was also smeared on lockers, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.

Rana calls the actions disturbing and feels the vandals should be fired.

“Obviously unacceptable, anywhere let alone in a police facility,” Rana said. “Your views depend a lot [on] how you serve and protect people.”

Rana said this intimidation has been going on for months.

“They are distraught,” Rana said of the officers.

The department’s Internal Affairs is investigating what’s described as a series of incidents.

There are about 1,000 Muslim officers in the city.

Comments
  1. Gene Rey says:
    January 9, 2018 at 1:33 pm

    What’s wrong with anti-muslim graffiti???

    Reply

