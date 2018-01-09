Filed Under:Local TV, Meg Baker, New Jersey, Route 17, Rutherford, Wrong Way Crash

RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A wrong-way crash left one driver in critical condition and another facing drug charges in New Jersey.

The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. Monday on Route 17 near Railroad Avenue in Rutherford.

Police say Salo Soscia, 43, of Lyndhurst was driving in the northbound lanes and crossed over into the southbound lanes at a stop light and a break in the median, crashing head-on into another vehicle, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and had to be freed by the Rutherford Fire Department.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 65-year-old man from Belleville, underwent surgery overnight at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Soscia faces multiples charges including possession of heroin.

