1010 WINS– The crowd at the Clemson-Louisville game this past Saturday couldn’t contain their excitement when this basketball fan scored an impossible shot… but not one you might think!

Chris Carns was called down from the stands to try to putt a ball 94-feet across the court to win $10,000 — and despite never having played golf before, he nailed it!

This was a serious hole in one and even the team, coach, and players got in on the epic congratulations!

-Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

