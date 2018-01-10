Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Sunshine wins out on your Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures in place, but we’ll still manage to warm to what’s considered normal. Plus, there won’t be much in the way of wind, so it will still feel like the 30s.

nu tu skycast 3d tonight1 1/10 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Tonight will feature an increase in cloud cover and the development of some fog. Expect temps to only fall off slightly if not hold steady in the mid and upper 30s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with perhaps some lingering fog. All the while, a warmer air mass will gradually ease its way in, so we should have no problem warming into the 40s.

jl rain event 1/10 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Showers and rain fill in late tomorrow night and through Friday night with some heavy bouts expected. Between this and the snow melt, don’t be surprised if you encounter some flooding in poor drainage areas. As for highs on Friday, they’ll be rather balmy in the 50s.

