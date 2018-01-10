Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine wins out on your Wednesday with slightly cooler temperatures in place, but we’ll still manage to warm to what’s considered normal. Plus, there won’t be much in the way of wind, so it will still feel like the 30s.
Tonight will feature an increase in cloud cover and the development of some fog. Expect temps to only fall off slightly if not hold steady in the mid and upper 30s.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with perhaps some lingering fog. All the while, a warmer air mass will gradually ease its way in, so we should have no problem warming into the 40s.
Showers and rain fill in late tomorrow night and through Friday night with some heavy bouts expected. Between this and the snow melt, don’t be surprised if you encounter some flooding in poor drainage areas. As for highs on Friday, they’ll be rather balmy in the 50s.