Good Morning!
We have a cold start today with plenty of re-freezing around the area. Temps fell quickly overnight and any standing water froze fast.
It’s as cold as the teens north & west of NYC. Remember, when you have a fresh snow pack, temps are always a few degrees colder than normal.
Sunshine returns today but it is only moderately effective as we top out around normal…which is 38°.
Tonight, temps do drop down again but not AS cold as this morning. We are ten degrees warmer tomorrow with some rain queued to return, but late Thursday.
Have a good day!
-G