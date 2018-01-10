Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »
Boomer and Gregg were genuinely excited to get a visit from Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky on Wednesday morning.
Ledecky, who came bearing gifts, was clearly excited to be in the Investors Bank Studio.
Ledecky shed some light on the construction of the Islanders’ Belmont Park arena and where the team might play while the new building is being erected. He also got into the John Tavares contract situation, the current state of the team on the ice, and much more.
