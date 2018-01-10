Filed Under:Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Gio

Subscribe to the Boomer & Gio Podcast »

Boomer and Gregg were genuinely excited to get a visit from Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky on Wednesday morning.

Ledecky, who came bearing gifts, was clearly excited to be in the Investors Bank Studio.

Jon Ledecky

Islanders owner Jon Ledecky, right, visited Boomer & Gio on Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: Al Dukes/WFAN)

Ledecky shed some light on the construction of the Islanders’ Belmont Park arena and where the team might play while the new building is being erected. He also got into the John Tavares contract situation, the current state of the team on the ice, and much more.

Have a listen above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch