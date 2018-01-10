CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Al Jones, Andrea Grymes, Bronx, Bronx Murder-Suicide, Local TV, Soundview, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women are dead, and a man was in critical condition late Wednesday, in a suspected double murder and attempted suicide in a Bronx building.

Police were called around 2:20 p.m. to the eleventh floor of the Trio Apartments building at 1690 E. 174th St. at the corner of Croes Avenue, in the Soundview section of the Bronx, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, it was a gruesome scene once police got inside.

In the apartment, police found the body of a 54-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as a 29-year-old woman who was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where she was also pronounced dead, Boyce said.

A 52-year-old man was also rushed to Jacobi, where he was in critical condition and was not expected to Survive, Boyce said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

A 1-year-old girl was also found in the apartment and was unharmed, but was taken to Jacobi as a precaution, Boyce said.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene, Boyce said.

“I’m so sorry. It’s very shocking,” said Keisha Burroughs, who lives in the building. “Three people – it’s very shocking.”

Police believe the incident was a double murder and attempted suicide and was domestic in nature, Boyce said.

“Right now, that’s preliminary. We’re sorting these things out,” Boyce said.

A person was taken into custody late Wednesday, but that person was brought in to provide a scenario for police as they sort out what happened and he was not believed to be a suspect, Boyce said.

The names of the victims were not being released late Wednesday pending family notification.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch