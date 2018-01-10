NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two women are dead, and a man was in critical condition late Wednesday, in a suspected double murder and attempted suicide in a Bronx building.

Police were called around 2:20 p.m. to the eleventh floor of the Trio Apartments building at 1690 E. 174th St. at the corner of Croes Avenue, in the Soundview section of the Bronx, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported, it was a gruesome scene once police got inside.

In the apartment, police found the body of a 54-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, as well as a 29-year-old woman who was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where she was also pronounced dead, Boyce said.

A 52-year-old man was also rushed to Jacobi, where he was in critical condition and was not expected to Survive, Boyce said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

A 1-year-old girl was also found in the apartment and was unharmed, but was taken to Jacobi as a precaution, Boyce said.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene, Boyce said.

“I’m so sorry. It’s very shocking,” said Keisha Burroughs, who lives in the building. “Three people – it’s very shocking.”

Police believe the incident was a double murder and attempted suicide and was domestic in nature, Boyce said.

“Right now, that’s preliminary. We’re sorting these things out,” Boyce said.

A person was taken into custody late Wednesday, but that person was brought in to provide a scenario for police as they sort out what happened and he was not believed to be a suspect, Boyce said.

The names of the victims were not being released late Wednesday pending family notification.