TOWN OF ISLIP, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island man is recovering from a hit-and-run in his own driveway.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, police are searching for a suspect who left behind key evidence.

“That was the grace of God that saved me,” East Islip homeowner Jorge Gomez said.

He and his wife were celebrating life Wednesday. The deeply religious couple attributed his survival to their prayers.

“I looked up and I saw the lights coming at me, and I just felt it hit and I just feel myself flying in the air and hitting the ground,” said Gomez.

Suffolk County police said a hit-and-run driver crossed over three lanes of traffic, knocked over a parking sign and slammed into the victim, who had just returned home from work and was retrieving his computer from his back seat.

Gomez flew into a snowbank near his picket fence.

“In my own driveway. And I saw the car taking off — we couldn’t even see the license plate or anything. He just kept on going.”

He was rushed to the hospital.

“My shoulder is dislocated, I have 29 stitches in my hand, my leg all bruised, I also have scratches on my legs,” he said. “My hips hurt when they walk.”

Police have blanketed the area of Union Boulevard and Champlin Avenue. Gomez said he’s working with his neighbors to provide police with surveillance footage.

Police said the suspect left pieces of evidence behind — part of the vehicle’s grille and side mirror. They believe the car involved was a Nissan Altima.

AAA told McLogan changes are coming to catch these criminals.

“Like an AMBER Alert and that information can be posted out to the public, and the public can respond in order to try to bring these people to justice,” Robert Sinclair, of AAA New York, said.

“Thank God I’m alive,” said Gomez.

The injured victim and his wife said it’s no wonder the suspect fled. Depending on priors, the driver faces the possibile a lifetime license revocation, fines, even imprisonment if caught speeding drunk or drugged behind the wheel.