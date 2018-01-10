NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A group that helped fast food workers secure a $15 per hour wage is now fighting for workers’ rights.
As WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported Wednesday, Fast Food Justice, was a leader in the Fight for $15. It has now gone from a grassroots group to an official nonprofit.
They celebrated with a rally at city Comptroller Scott Stringer’s downtown Manhattan office.
“It’s going to be making sure that 65-thousand fast food workers who feed this city will also be able to feed their families,” Stringer said.
Twelve hundred fast food workers in the five boroughs have agreed to contribute a portion of their earnings to the group – including Misha Hargrove, 18, who was fired from an Arby’s on 23rd Street for taking a sick day.
“And I got my job back in two weeks,” Hargrove said. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have known what to do to get my job back.”