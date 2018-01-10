NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Queens.
The 77-year-old woman was crossing Parsons Boulevard at 32nd Street around 7 a.m. when she was hit, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Police said the vehicle fled the scene. The victim was taken to Flushing Hospital, where she later died.
People who live in the area say there are lots of accidents on Parsons Boulevard, but they’ve never seen a pedestrian killed.
“Maybe they don’t see the light, I don’t know,” said resident Victoria Bruni, who has lived across from the crash happened for more than 15 years. “I think it’s the first time somebody died there.”
“I feel like, pretty scared and I’m so sorry and like I heard that she was hit by the car,” said resident Sean Jhang.”How’s this going to happen? Who’s going to do this?”
The victim has been identified by police as Jun Sum Yim.
Police have not yet put out a description of the vehicle.